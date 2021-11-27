Person with knife fatally shot at entrance to California Marine Corps base, officials say

SAN DIEGO — Naval Criminal Investigative Service was investigating a fatal shooting Friday at an entrance to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, officials said

A driver went up to an entrance to the base just before noon Friday and tried to drive onto the grounds but was ordered to stop, a Marine Corps spokesperson said.

"The individual exited their vehicle and approached with a knife and hostile intent," a depot spokesman, First Lt. Joshua Collins, said in a statement.

The person was shot by "base personnel" after several more warnings to halt, he said.

The alleged intruder, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, Collins said.

"Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, at this time we are not able to provide additional details," Julio Burgos of NCIS headquarters in Quantico, Virginia, said in a statement.

The facility's Gate 5 checkpoint was closed following the confrontation, and the vehicle, a late-model Jeep Grand Cherokee, remained at the scene, its doors open, and its license plates missing.

The base is adjacent to San Diego International Airport.