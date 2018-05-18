Man shot after confrontation with police at Trump resort in Miami

A motive was not immediately known, but Oddi came to the Trump National Doral Golf Club with an "ambush-type attack" in mind, Perez said.

Oddi, a resident of the small South Florida city of Doral, first yanked an American flag from the rear of the complex and then snuck into the resort through a back entrance before 1:30 a.m. ET, police said.

He made his way to the lobby, where he allegedly draped the flag over the counter and witnesses said he yelled disparaging sentiments about Trump, according to police.

The witnesses told cops the suspect had a handgun, and began pointing it at people before firing into the resort's roof and at the chandeliers.

Perez said Oddi also pulled a fire alarm and then waited.

"I feel like he was trying to lure the police department to come in there," he added.

Miami-Dade and Doral police responded to the scene after receiving calls of an active shooter.

Trump was in Washington at the time.

The officers were able to stop the gunman during a shootout, with five officers firing their weapons, striking Oddi in the legs, Perez said. A Doral officer suffered a broken arm at the scene, but was expected to be OK.

"You know, these officers did not hesitate one second to engage this individual that was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel," the police director added. "They risked their lives knowing that that they had to get in there to save lives in that hotel."

Miami-Dade police said they were working with the FBI and Secret Service as part of the investigation into Oddi. Specific carges against the man were not immediately announced.

Investigators also searched Oddi's home and car, but Perez said there was no evidence of booby traps.

Perez said officers' "heroic" actions in stopping the gunman helped to prevent what could have been a deadly tragedy.

As day was breaking Friday, the large golf facility in the growing suburb was surrounded by a heavy police presence and news helicopters hovered over the scene. The entrances were blocked, and yellow caution tape was stretched across the main gate. A Miami-Dade crime scene truck was parked inside the gate.

The golf resort previously known as the Doral Resort & Spa was purchased by the Trump Organization in 2012. Its signature course is the Blue Monster at Doral.

Police respond to The Trump National Doral resort after reports of a shooting inside the resort, May 18, 2018 in Doral, Florida. Frieda Frisaro / AP

The Trump National Doral, which includes several buildings for lodging and an expansive clubhouse, is among the largest hotels in the Miami suburb. It's about 8 miles from Miami International Airport.

Its website describes it as an 800-acre resort with 643 total guest rooms, more than 100,000 square feet of event space and four golf courses.