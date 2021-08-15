One person was stabbed Saturday outside Los Angeles City Hall during dueling protests by pro- and anti-vaccination demonstrators.

The victim, described by police as male, was treated by fire department personnel, the Los Angeles Police Department said on Instagram.

"No arrests have been made but investigation is on going," the department tweeted.

The afternoon demonstrations included a "choose freedom march against medical tyranny" gathering on the right side of the political spectrum and a "no safe space for fascists" rally on the left.

The groups gathered on City Hall's south lawn and later clashed on the streets in the shadow of L.A. police headquarters. Video showed multiple fights break out.

Frank Stoltze, a reporter for KPCC radio, tweeted he was at the protests and was "shoved, kicked and my eyeglasses were ripped off of my face by a group of guys at a protest - outside City Hall."

Other observers, including Tina-Desiree Berg, said they were attacked by anti-vaccine protesters.

The violence came as California Gov. Gavon Newsom said this week that proof of Covid-19 vaccination for school teachers and staff members will be required to return to campus. The rule applies to public and private schools.

The L.A. City Council voted this week to draw up a law that will require proof of vaccination to enter public venues, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert arenas, movie theaters and retailers.