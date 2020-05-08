Person struck, killed by plane landing on Austin airport runway

The airport said the person was struck as the plane was landing on runway 17R on Thursday night.

By Tim Stelloh

A person was struck and killed by an airplane landing at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The airport tweeted the person was struck as the plane was landing on runway 17R.

Earlier, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service tweeted that the victim was an adult.

It wasn't immediately clear if the person worked for the airport. Additional information about the death was not immediately available.

The airport is located just south of Texas’ capital city.

