A person was arrested Friday night after trying to get onto the White House grounds near the historic Treasury Building, the U.S. Secret Service said.
The trespassing attempt occurred about 9:10 p.m., the service said in a statement.
"An individual attempted to cross a security barrier on the northwest side of the Treasury Building fence along Pennsylvania Avenue," the Secret Service said. "The subject was immediately apprehended by Secret Service personnel and taken into custody."
The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, faces charges of assault on a police officer and unlawful entry, according to the Secret Service. The person was being processed by Metropolitan Police in Washington.
"There was no impact to White House security operations," the Secret Service stated.