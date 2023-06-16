Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after crashing car into Beverly Hills house

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Pete Davidson has been charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after crashing a car into a Beverly Hills house in March, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

In an email confirming the news, the office said the comedian and former "Saturday Night Live" star's reckless driving "resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home." No one was seriously injured, prosecutors said.

A representative for Davidson told NBC News there would be no further comment on the the case.

The incident happened March 4 in a residential portion of the city of Beverly Hills, where Davidson was contacted by officers after the collision, a Beverly Hills Police Department source with knowledge of the incident said.

Officers at the scene believed further investigation regarding his sobriety was not warranted by his appearance and behavior, the source said, adding that he was cooperative.

Police felt clear, however, that speed was a factor in the crash, according to the official.

The story of the reckless driving charge was first reported Friday by TMZ.

Davidson exited as one of the most popular cast members on NBC's "SNL" at the end of the 2021-2022 season and is currently starring in the Peacock series "Bupkis." NBC and Peacock are owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

In January 2022, Davidson was part of a group of men, including fellow "SNL" entertainer Colin Jost, who purchased the 277-foot John F. Kennedy ferry that once carried passengers between the New York City boroughs of Manhattan and Staten Island. Roughly 18 months later, he said he had no idea if there has been progress of turning it into a food, drink and entertainment venue.

The district attorney's office tied Davidson's incident to an increase in traffic fatalities, some of which have involved vehicles allegedly traveling too fast. "Reckless driving can have devastating consequences," the office said in its email.