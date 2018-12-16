Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Comedian Michael Rapaport issued an apology to Pete Davidson after facing backlash for video and comments he posted on Twitter mocking both the "Saturday Night Live" cast member and Kanye West.

Early Saturday, Rapaport shared multiple posts on Twitter mocking Davidson and West, both of whom have been vocal about their struggles with mental health including recent challenges.

“Pete Davidson & KANYE must really not have Homeboys for real,” Rapaport wrote in a tweet, adding that they were “whinny [sic]" and "social media Babies.” These tweets have since been deleted.

On Saturday, Rapaport, 48, an actor and comedian who hosts the podcast "I am Rapaport," also posted videos of him impersonating West and Davidson.

Michael Rapaport attends Build series to discuss "White Famous" at Build Studio on Oct. 9, 2017 in New York City. Chance Yeh / WireImage

Rapaport's remarks came before two posts on Davidson's Instagram account on Saturday drew attention. The first referred to West's recent statements about his mental health struggles.

"Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health," Davidson wrote. "I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this."

The second post later in the day made an alarming reference to Davidson's previous statements about his struggles with suicidal tendencies.

Davidson's Instagram account was deleted after this post appeared. A screenshot of the note that had been posted read: "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people."

The post prompted the New York Police Department to conduct a welfare check on Davidson, the agency said.

Rapaport early on Saturday afternoon issued an apology via Twitter.

"Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note. Had no clue. Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down. Sincerely. I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take."

Davidson appeared live on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

West, in a series of tweets that began Thursday afternoon, aired his grievances with Drake and discussed his mental health, drug use and religion, among other topics. Drake did not respond to West on Twitter.

On Thursday, ahead of the release of her new single with Miley Cyrus, Grande tweeted: “guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u.”

This prompted West to respond: “I know Ariana said this to be cool and didn’t mean no harm but I don’t like even slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me."

West added: “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song."

Grande responded to West that her initial comment was “probably insensitive.”

“With all due respect, I don’t need to use anyone to promote anything,” she wrote. “Period. I was just making a comment about what men were doing at the time vs. women. It was a joke which I understand now was probably insensitive. I apologize if I was in any way triggering and hope you feel well today.”