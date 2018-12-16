Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Comedian Michael Rapaport issued an apology to Pete Davidson after facing backlash for video and comments he posted on Twitter mocking both the "Saturday Night Live" cast member and Kanye West.

Early Saturday, Rapaport shared multiple posts on Twitter mocking Davidson and West, both of whom have been vocal about their struggles with mental health including recent challenges.

“Pete Davidson & KANYE must really not have Homeboys for real,” Rapaport wrote in a tweet, adding that they were “whinny [sic]" and "social media Babies.” These tweets have since been deleted.

On Saturday, Rapaport, 48, an actor and comedian who hosts the podcast "I am Rapaport," also posted videos of him impersonating West and Davidson.

Michael Rapaport attends Build series to discuss "White Famous" at Build Studio on Oct. 9, 2017 in New York City. Chance Yeh / WireImage

Rapaport's remarks came before two posts on Davidson's Instagram account on Saturday drew attention. The first referred to West's recent statements about his mental health struggles.

"Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health," Davidson wrote. "I can't explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this."

The second post later in the day made an alarming reference to Davidson's previous statements about his struggles with suicidal tendencies.

Davidson's Instagram account was deleted after this post appeared. A screenshot of the note that had been posted read: "I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don't know how much longer i can last. all i've ever tried to do was help people."

The post prompted the New York Police Department to conduct a welfare check on Davidson, the agency said.

Rapaport early on Saturday afternoon issued an apology via Twitter.

"Didn’t realize Pete Davidson posted an actual genuinely scary IG note. Had no clue. Was not informed of all of those details. Would never mock someone when they’re truly down. Sincerely. I thought this was all the daily normal gossip of the day & was doing my daily take."

Davidson appeared live on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.