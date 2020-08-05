Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Famed New York journalist Pete Hamill, an acclaimed wordsmith who dominated pages at the city's tabloid newspapers, died on Wednesday, his brother, Denis Hamill, said.

He was 85.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hailed Hamill as the "voice of New York."

"So saddened to hear that Pete Hamill passed away," Cuomo said in a statement. "Pete was not just an unsurpassed journalist, editor and writer — he was the voice of New York. We say goodbye today to an irreplaceable New Yorker.​ I know that his legacy and work will live on."

Hamill was editor-in-chief of The New York Post in 1993 during a famous newsroom revolt against would-be publisher Abe Hirschfeld. He was later editor-in-chief of the New York Daily News.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.