Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 21, 2019, 6:44 PM GMT By Janelle Griffith

Monkees bassist and singer Peter Tork died Thursday, according to his sister and bandmates. He was 77.

“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” read a statement on Tork's official Facebook account. "Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share."

The statement is attributed to “the team of Peter’s friends, family and colleagues” who maintained his social media presence.

Tork’s sister, Anne Thorkelson, confirmed the musician’s death to The Washington Post. Tork was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer a decade ago.

His bandmate Michael Nesmith also reflected on his passing in a statement Thursday.

"Peter Tork died this AM. I am told he slipped away peacefully," Nesmith said. "Yet, as I write this my tears are awash, and my heart is broken. Even though I am clinging to the idea that we all continue, the pain that attends these passings has no cure. It's going to be a rough day."

The Monkees, Mike Nesmith, Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz pose with their Emmy award at the 19th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in California on June 4, 1967. AP file

The popular 1960s made-for-TV band the Monkees, was established for a show of the same name. The group consisted of Davy Jones, who died in 2012, Nesmith, Tork and Micky Dolenz. The NBC sitcom ran from 1966 to 1968.

Dolenz reacted to news of his bandmate's death on Twitter.

"There are no words right now...heart broken over the loss of my Monkee brother, Peter Tork," he said.

Peter Tork of the pop group the Monkees is shown at a press conference at the Warwick Hotel in New York, July 6, 1967. Ray Howard / AP file

Tork played a lovable wisecracking character on "The Monkees" television show. He wrote several of the group's songs, including “Can You Dig It?” and “For Pete’s Sake.”

The group sold millions of records and its recording of "Daydream Believer" became a No. 1 single. Their recording of “Last Train to Clarksville" and cover of Neil Diamond’s "I'm a Believer" also topped the charts.

The Monkees disbanded in the early 1970s.