Petition to rename Edmund Pettus Bridge after Rep. John Lewis endorsed by Ava DuVernay

On March 7, 1965, known as “Bloody Sunday,” the peaceful protesters who marched across the bridge were attacked by state troopers with tear gas and clubs. Lewis suffered a skull fracture and was one of dozens of demonstrators who were hospitalized following the attack.

The bridge is named after Alabama native Edmund Pettus, a Confederate general in the Civil War whose family profited from slavery in the South, according to Smithsonian Magazine. Pettus settled in Selma after the war, where he became a U.S. senator and a Grand Dragon in the KKK.

“While he’s still here, it would be the perfect time for Lewis to see Pettus’ name taken down and his name put there,” Hopkins said.

DuVernay, who directed “Selma,” tweeted Saturday that she had signed the petition and urged others to do the same.

“It is named after a KKK grand wizard and confederate warlord,” Hopkins said. “Edmund Pettus Bridge should be the John Lewis Bridge. Named for a hero. Not a murderer. Join this call. It’s past due.”

The petition has gained more than 99,000 signatures as of Monday afternoon and is asking for 150,000 total signatures to be sent to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey. Ivey’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

The deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 reignited conversations about the longstanding racial inequalities in the country, leading to weeks of protests and marches to disrupt systemic racism in institutions that have marginalized Black Americans. The focus on racial justice has also been paired with a renewed call to take down monuments and dedications to Confederate generals.

Arguments to keep the monuments up for the sake of history feel disingenuous, Hopkins said.

“You don’t see monuments to Nazis in Germany, you don’t see monuments to Mussolini in Italy,” Hopkins said. “There’s no reason African Americans should have to see monuments to people like Edmund Pettus.”

As an African American man, Hopkins said he feels heard for the first time when he expresses his feelings about these issues. The sustained protests and calls for change in the wake of Floyd's death have given him renewed faith in people.

Though he acknowledges change will not end with the renaming of a bridge, Hopkins said it was a push in the right direction.

“We are walking in the footsteps of giants and those giants are people like John Lewis,” Hopkins said.