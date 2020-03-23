PG&E has agreed to plead guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of unlawfully causing a fire after it was blamed for the Camp Fire in Northern California, the state's deadliest in history.
The fire, which burned through the Sierra Nevada foothills for half a month in late 2018 was sparked by Pacific Gas and Electric Company equipment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, which identified ignition points in Butte County.
The company's plea agreement was made public Monday morning in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
PG&E has already agreed to compensate victims. The fire killed 85 people and the town of Paradise was reduced to ash.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.