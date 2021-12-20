P&G recalls dry shampoos and other hair products due to benzene, chemical linked to cancer

Procter & Gamble issued a voluntary recall Friday of nearly three dozen aerosol hair products Friday after benzene was found in them.

The company said in a release on the FDA website that it began a full review of its aerosol products after "recent reports that indicated traces of benzene."

"The vast majority of our products are not part of this recall, including mousses, hairsprays, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments, and unaffected aerosol dry shampoo sprays," P&G said.

Some of the recalled Procter & Gamble products. FDA

The recall covers 32 dry shampoo and dry conditioner products from popular brands such as Pantene, Herbal Essence, Aussie and Old Spice. A full list can be found on the FDA's website.

P&G is offering reimbursement for customers who fill out claim forms and provide proof of purchase for the products on its list.

Johnson & Johnson recalled five of its sunscreens in July, also after finding benzene in the aerosol versions of its popular Neutrogena and Aveeno products.

Benzene is a colorless chemical that evaporates when exposed to air and can cause cancer following repeated exposure, according to the American Cancer Society. It is one of the 20 most-used chemicals in the nation.