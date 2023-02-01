IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Phil McGraw to end 'Dr. Phil' after 21-year daytime TV run

The talk show host started on Oprah Winfrey's show in the late 1990's and has been on daytime television for more than 25 years.
CBS announced today that the new one-hour primetime series, HOUSE CALLS WITH DR. PHIL, will premiere Wednesday, August 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. Hosted by Dr. Phil McGraw, one of the most well-known mental health professionals in the world and host of the #1 daytime talk show, "Dr. Phil," HOUSE CALLS WITH DR. PHIL features the talk show legend leaving his studio to travel across the country visiting families in need of his help. Using his unique, proven techniques, Dr. Phil will work with each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers with the hope of authentically changing their lives for the better.
Phil McGraw in Los Angeles, on April 6, 2021.Cliff Lipson / CBS via Getty Images file
By Dennis Romero

Phil McGraw announced Tuesday he's wrapping up the 21-year daytime TV run of "Dr. Phil" in spring.

The talk and advice show will stop airing after the end of the current season, according to CBS Media Ventures, the content creator associated with the CBS network under the conglomerate Paramount Global.

McGraw, 72, plans to announce a "prime-time partnership" that will launch in 2024, CBS Media Ventures said in a statement.

"This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career," McGraw said in the statement, "but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

The transition keeps him in the CBS family.

"While his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not," Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said in the statement.

The company plans to continue offering reruns of the show, which may include new intros, for the season following its last airing.

"We plan to be in the ‘Dr. Phil’ business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future," LoCascio said.

McGraw started his entertainment career as America’s life coach on Oprah Winfrey’s show in the 1990’s.

McGraw was once a licensed psychologist in Texas before moving to California to launch "Dr. Phil." Despite holding no license in California, his advice, nonetheless, helped create an industry that later welcomed another TV "doctor," Mehmet Oz, to the airwaves.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital. 

Josh Cradduck contributed.