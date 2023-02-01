Phil McGraw to end 'Dr. Phil' after 21-year daytime TV run

Phil McGraw announced Tuesday he's wrapping up the 21-year daytime TV run of "Dr. Phil" in spring.

The talk and advice show will stop airing after the end of the current season, according to CBS Media Ventures, the content creator associated with the CBS network under the conglomerate Paramount Global.

McGraw, 72, plans to announce a "prime-time partnership" that will launch in 2024, CBS Media Ventures said in a statement.

"This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career," McGraw said in the statement, "but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do."

The transition keeps him in the CBS family.

"While his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not," Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, said in the statement.

The company plans to continue offering reruns of the show, which may include new intros, for the season following its last airing.

"We plan to be in the ‘Dr. Phil’ business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future," LoCascio said.

McGraw started his entertainment career as America’s life coach on Oprah Winfrey’s show in the 1990’s.

McGraw was once a licensed psychologist in Texas before moving to California to launch "Dr. Phil." Despite holding no license in California, his advice, nonetheless, helped create an industry that later welcomed another TV "doctor," Mehmet Oz, to the airwaves.