Phil Mickelson joins 10 LIV golfers in antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour following suspensions

Eleven golfers on the LIV Golf circuit, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, challenging their suspensions imposed after they joined the controversial Saudi Arabia-financed rebel tour.

The suit was filed Wednesday in the Northern District of California by Mickelson, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Ian Poulter, Pat Perez, Jason Kokrak and Peter Uihlein.

It comes after players who appeared at the inaugural event of the LIV Golf series north of London in early June were suspended by PGA Tour.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said at the time 17 members competing in the inaugural LIV event were in violation of the Tour’s tournament regulations and said the players "made their choice for their own financial-based reasons.”

The bombshell lawsuit accuses the PGA Tour of exercising its monopoly muscle to crush its overseas competition, and in the process punish players who joined it.

But critics of the LIV Golf tour say it's a blatant attempt to win international influence and prestige while rehabilitating a reputation tarnished by numerous human rights concerns and the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The complaint states that the rise of the LIV Golf series "threatened" PGA's influence as the most powerful name in golf and as a result "the tour has ventured to harm the careers and livelihoods of any golfers” including the 11 plaintiffs, "who have the temerity to defy the Tour and play in tournaments sponsored by the new entrant."

“The Tour’s conduct serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades,” the suit stated.

The complaint alleges the Tour has “threatened lifetime bans” on players who play in even just one LIV Golf event.

“It has backed up these threats by imposing unprecedented suspensions on players (including the Plaintiffs) that threaten irreparable harm to the players and their ability to pursue their profession,” the suit said. “It has threatened sponsors, vendors, and agents to coerce players to abandon opportunities to play in LIV Golf events.”

Those suspension spans differ with some as low as nine months and others 21 months to indefinite punishments, the complaint stated.

Three players — Gooch, Swafford and Jones — requested a temporary restraining order on their suspensions to allow them to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which kicks off next week. They qualified for the competition but were banned by the Tour from participating in LIV. The complaint says preventing them from playing would cause “irreparable harm.”

The competition tour, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has reportedly offered huge sums of money to players to join, with each LIV event offering $25 million in prize money — more than the $20 million for the PGA Tour’s flagship event.

