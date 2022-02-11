Philadelphia man accused of stabbing 6 relatives while they slept

A Philadelphia man is accused of stabbing six of his relatives while they slept early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers arrived at the home at about 4 a.m. and found six victims ranging in age from 26 to 46, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The 46-year-old, who is the mother of some of the victims, suffered the worst injuries with wounds to her neck and her head, Small said. She was in critical condition at the hospital.

The other five victims had superficial wounds, Small said. The youngest victim has special needs, he said.

Officers at the scene in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia on Friday. NBC 10 Philadelphia

Small said officers found blood on the walls and beds, the master bedroom door ripped off the hinges and two knives. Both knives had 7-inch blades, and one of the blades had detached from the handle showing "how powerful and hard the stabs are," Small said.

The suspect was found three blocks away. He had blood on face, body, hands, small lacerations to inside of hands, according to police.

The suspect is related to and lives with the six victims, Small said. Two people, woman and a child, who also live in the home were not there at the time of the stabbings.

The suspect, who has not been identified, will be booked into jail after he is treated at Temple University Hospital.