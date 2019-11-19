Philadelphia mother charged in murder of quadriplegic daughter

By Ben Kesslen
A Philadelphia mother faces a murder charge in the death of her quadriplegic daughter, NBC Philadelphia reports.
Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, was arrested over the weekend and charged in the 2018 death of her daguhter, Yulia Nezhikhovskaya, 32, police told NBC Philadelphia.
Police responded to an incident at the family's home on Dec. 17, 2018, and found Yulia, who was disabled, dead at the scene. Authorities have not provided details on Yulia's cause of death or the motive for the murder.
NBC Philadelphia reports that Nezhikhovskaya is facing other charges, in addition to the murder charge.