Philadelphia mother charged in murder of quadriplegic daughter

By Ben Kesslen
A Philadelphia mother faces a murder charge in the death of her quadriplegic daughter, city police say.
Yelena Nezhikhovskaya, 63, was arrested over the weekend and charged in the 2018 death of her daughter, Yulia Nezhikhovskaya, 32, the Philadelphia Police Department told NBC News.
Police responded to an incident at the family's home Dec. 17, 2018, and found Yulia Nezhikhovskaya, who was disabled, dead at the scene. Authorities have not provided details on her cause of death or the motive for the murder.
Yelena Nezhikhovskaya is facing other charges in addition to the murder charge, police say.