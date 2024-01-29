Philadelphia teen murder suspect who escaped en route to hospital is captured

A Philadelphia teen murder suspect who escaped en route to a hospital in the city earlier this week is back in custody, police said Sunday.

Shane Pryor, 17, was captured by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Philadelphia Police Department while boarding a public transit bus, said Sgt. Eric Gripp, a PPD spokesman.

Pryor was captured at 3rd Street and Roosevelt Boulevard and then taken to the PPD Homicide Unit, Gripp said. The marshal service's Philadelphia division said on X that Pryor was taken into custody at 6:30 p.m.

Investigators were conducting surveillance in an area that Pryor was known to frequent when he was seen boarding a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus, the marshal service said. They were able to pull the bus over and arrest Pryor without incident.

Pryor escaped Wednesday at around noon when he was being transported in a van to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a hand injury, police said at the time.

“As the male was exiting that car, he was able to escape from staff and run from this area on foot,” PPD Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters Wednesday.

Pryor was not handcuffed when he got out of the van, Vanore said, adding that he wasn't sure if he broke out of them or if he never had them on.

Pryor is still awaiting trial for a 2020 murder charge. The teen is accused of fatally shooting a woman in the head in an alley when he was 14 years old, NBC Philadelphia reported, citing court documents.

He was taken into custody when he was 15 years old, Vanore said.