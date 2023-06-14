Philadelphia woman killed by debris piercing windshield on I-95, day after highway collapsed

A 33-year-old woman died after a piece of metal debris hit her car traveling on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, troopers said this week.

Caramia Panichelli was driving southbound Monday in a Subaru Impreza when a large piece of debris hit her car, piercing the driver side windshield, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Panichelli did not survive her injuries in the fatal accident.

It is unclear where the metal debris came from and police are asking that any witnesses to the accident come forward with information.

Panichelli was near Columbus Boulevard, close to mile marker 20, when her vehicle was struck, police said.

The accident occurred only a day after a portion of the northbound I-95 collapsed Sunday when a tanker truck caught fire.

The interstate is the main roadway between the East Coast’s two largest cities, New York City and Philadelphia, and will likely be obstructed with repairs for months.

Monday's accident appears to have occurred several miles away from the site of the collapsed roadway.