Phoenix ends record 31-day streak of above 110-degree weather

The previous record for back-to-back days above 110 degrees was 18, which was set in 1974.
Water drips from a person as they grasp at their head covering during a record heat wave in Phoenix
Water drips from a person as they grasp at their head covering during a record heat wave in Phoenix, on July 18.Patrick T. Fallon / AFP - Getty Images
By Phil Helsel

Phoenix record-breaking hot streak of 31 consecutive days of 110 degrees or higher came to an end Monday, when temperatures at the city’s airport reached just 108, the National Weather Service said.

The old streak was 18 back-to-back days of highs above 110 degrees, which was set in 1974.

It was broken in June amid a lengthy heat wave that affected large parts of the U.S.

The high of 108 degrees recorded at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Monday is not that unusual, coming about 2 degrees above normal, the weather service said.

The heat in Arizona has been deadly. Maricopa County, home to the city of 1.6 million, has had 25 confirmed heat-related deaths this season, according a recent county Department of Public Health report.

The streak may be over, but the hot weather is not: Highs above 110 degrees are forecast for Wednesday, and the lower deserts will most likely have highs above 115 degrees by this weekend, according to the weather service in Phoenix.

