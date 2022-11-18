Phoenix father suspected of killing wife, 3 young children, himself in home that smelled of natural gas

A Phoenix man is suspected in the deaths of his wife and their three young children before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday.

Police and fire officials discovered the bodies in the home Wednesday, after they responded to a call of an unresponsive person and the strong odor of gas shortly after 8 a.m., officials said.

Found dead in the home were Marla Jordan Hudgens, 40; and children Christopher, 3; and Gwen and Faye, both 6 months old, police said in a statement Thursday.

They had what police described as “obvious signs of trauma.”

The suspect, Jasen Michael Hudgens, 44, was also found dead in the home. Police described him as the husband and father. Investigators believe he shot himself.

“Details about what led up to the incident are still under investigation,” police said.

There were open propane tanks and a gas line unattached to any appliance inside the home, police said. The utility company said there were no leaks in any of its equipment.