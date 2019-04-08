Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 8, 2019, 12:26 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Two adults and a baby were killed and three firefighters injured when a firetruck and a pickup truck collided in Phoenix Sunday morning.

A man in the pickup truck died at the scene of the crash, while a 6-month-old and a woman who were in he pickup died at the hospital, said Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Vince Lewis. The three firefighters were hospitalized, and were in stable condition by Sunday afternoon, Lewis said.

The firefighters were on their way to an emergency at the time of the crash, and the truck had lights and sirens on, police told NBC affiliate KPNX.

Officials believe the man, woman and baby who died were related, but none of the victims names have been released.