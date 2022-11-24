Photo: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade soaks up the sun

The 96th-annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City made a spectacular return as crowds gathered in the thousands to watch cowgirls pirouette along Central Park drenched in glorious sunlight, giant clowns pass office windows, and famous faces wave from flotillas. The Tom Turkey float leads the way down Central Park West, guided by police officers on motorcycles.
Spectators line the streets as clowns, floats and balloons go by during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
The Boss Baby balloon towers over Sixth Avenue.
The Ronald McDonald float passes office buildings giving onlookers a close up view.
Spectators toss confetti as the parade makes its way down Central Park West. The annual Macy's parade includes 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, and 12 marching bands. Organizers expected more than 2.5 million spectators to come out for it.
Dancers with the Tom Turkey float make their way past Central Park.
Emma Broyles, Miss America 2022 waves to the crowd as onlookers watch a giant Bluey float pass by their window.
The University of Missouri marching band makes its way down Central Park West.
A parade performer dressed as a Christmas Tree leads a giant candy cane down Sixth avenue.
Handlers pull the Smokey Bear balloon down Sixth Avenue.
A Mexican marching band leads the Ada Twist, Scientist balloon.
Jimmy Fallon smiles toward the crowd during the Thanksgiving parade.
People gather on the balcony of the Langham hotel as floats pass.
A mounted NYPD officer smiles as people take pictures during the parade.
Spectators cheer along Central Park West.
The Santa Claus float, complete with reindeer and elves.
Cheerleaders from the University of Missouri marching band.
Crowds line the street and pack windows to get a view of the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24, 2022 in New York City, one year after the first parade since the Covid-19 pandemic halted the annual celebration.