Photos: Wildfires rip through Maui, killing at least 55 and destroying historic town

Windswept wildfires ravaged the Hawaiian island of Maui this week, killing at least 55 people and decimating a historic seaside town.

The images captured by photographers are apocalyptic: charred buildings, ash-strewn streets, scorched palm trees, abandoned cars, waterfronts bathed in a sickly haze.

In one photo, the devastated community of Lahaina resembles a war zone, coated in shades of gray and black. In another photo, a woman outside an evacuation center appears to break down crying.

The before-and-after satellite images are stark: stretches of lush greenery reduced to nothing, homes and tourist destinations leveled to the ground.