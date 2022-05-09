Photos show Alabama fugitive washing truck in Indiana, authorities confirm

An Alabama fugitive who authorities say disappeared from jail with a corrections officer last month was seen washing a truck in Indiana on Monday, the U.S. Marshals Service said Monday.

Photos showed capital murder suspect Casey White, 38, cleaning the Ford F-150 at a car wash in Evansville, the agency said in a news release.

Photos purport to show suspect Casey White, 38, cleaning the Ford F-150 at a car wash in Evansville, Ind. U.S. Marshals

The business owner provided authorities with security camera images and the agency confirmed they showed White, the Marshals Service said.

Officials have said that he had a "special relationship" with Vicky White, 56, a former employee of the Lauderdale County Jail. Authorities have said she helped Casey White escape on her final day at work.

Vicky White was not seen in the photos from the car wash.

The Ford F-150. U.S. Marshals

A warrant for her arrest was issued earlier this month for allegedly facilitating or permitting Casey White's April 29 escape.