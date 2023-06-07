Photos show New York haze caused by Canadian wildfire smoke

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

New photos capture the haze that has blanketed New York and other parts of the United States as smoke from wildfires in Canada spreads south through the country.

Millions of people in the eastern U.S. are grappling with unhealthy air quality conditions as a result of the haze. In some areas, the smoke has been so dense that people can smell it in the air.

The wildfire smoke moving southward out of Canada over the northern part of the U.S. has so far triggered air quality alerts over parts of the Northeast into the southern Mid-Atlantic, the National Weather Service said early Wednesday morning.

In New York City, heavy smoke could be seen shrouding buildings on Tuesday.

Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

Life in "The City That Never Sleeps" appeared to largely go on as normal, however, with crowds of people still filtering through Times Square despite the eerie glow hanging over the city.

Gary Hershorn / Getty Images

The Statue of Liberty also appeared veiled by a reddish haze as a result of the wildfires raging in the Canadian provinces of Quebec and Nova Scotia.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

An air quality advisory was in effect for several regions of New York state as of early Wednesday morning, with several areas, including the NYC Metro area and Long Island, listed as having an air quality that is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” Other areas, including the Lower and Upper Hudson Valley areas were listed as having “moderate” air quality conditions.

Mayor Eric Adams' office issued an air quality health advisory to be in place until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, warning people with respiratory concerns, such as asthma, to reduce heavy exertion outdoors.