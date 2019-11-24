Photos show plane precariously dangling upside down from power lines in Minnesota

A plane in Minnesota was flipped upside down and suspended in mid-air on Saturday afternoon.
The single engine plane had been traveling south when it struck a cluster of power lines in Louisville Township, Minnesota, and became entangled in them upside down, according to a press release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office.
Police responded to the scene on Saturday afternoon and de-energized the power line to rescue the pilot, Thomas Koskovich, 65, from the Piper Cub aircraft. Koskovich was the only passenger aboard the plane. He was not injured.
“This incident could have been much worse,” Sheriff Luke Hennen said in the press release. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.