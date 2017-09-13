Feedback
Phrama Bro’ Martin Shkreli Ordered Jailed for Online Bounty on Hillary Clinton’s Hair

by Reuters

A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Martin Shkreli to be jailed while he awaits sentencing for securities fraud, citing a Facebook post in which the former drug company executive nicknamed the "Pharma Bro" offered a $5,000 reward for a strand of Hillary Clinton's hair.

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn said the Sept. 4 post, which prompted a call from the U.S. Secret Service, showed Shkreli posed a danger to the public that warranted revoking his $5 million bail. U.S. prosecutors had moved to jail Shkreli last Thursday.

Image: Jury Deliberations Continue In Martin Shkreli Securities Fraud Trial
This Aug. 4, 2017, photo shows defense attorney Benjamin Brafman with former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli after the jury issued a verdict at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

