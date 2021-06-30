Phylicia Rashad says Bill Cosby release 'corrected' a 'miscarriage of justice'

Phylicia Rashad, who co-starred as Clair Huxtable alongside Bill Cosby in "The Cosby Show," forcefully defended her former co-star after Cosby's sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Wednesday.

FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected! pic.twitter.com/NrGUdwr23c — Phylicia Rashad (@PhyliciaRashad) June 30, 2021

"FINALLY!!!!" read Rashad's tweet, sent Wednesday shortly after news broke of Cosby's pending release. "A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!"

Rashad, who is scheduled to start a new job as the Dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University on Thursday, had previously spoken out in support of Cosby after he was accused of sexual assault.

Rashad did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

Bill Cosby and Phylicia Rashad appear on NBC's "TODAY" show in 2013. Peter Kramer / TODAY

"I just don’t accept what somebody says because they say it, and they say it in a loud voice," Rashad told Bustle last year when asked about Cosby. "The internet has given a lot of anonymous people a very loud voice."

After a nationwide search, Howard University in May announced that it had selected Rashad, an alumna, to become dean of its newly re-established and re-named Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, effective July 1.

Howard University did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.