A man is accused of attacking a Picasso painting worth $26 million at Tate Modern in London on Saturday, according to the The Associated Press.
The 1944 oil painting "Bust of a Woman" was taken off display while the damage is being assessed, the BBC reported. The BBC said the painting was ripped.
The suspect, Shakeel Massey, 20, from north London, is being held until a pretrial hearing on Jan. 30 and has indicated that he will deny the charge, according to the AP.
"Bust of a Woman" depicts Picasso’s lover Dora Maar, who was a principal model for some of his portraits, in a semi-abstract style, wearing a hat and green clothing while sitting on a black metal chair, according to the Tate Modern. It was painted in Paris on May 5, 1944, during the final months of the Nazi occupation.
The Tate Modern and Metropolitan Police did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday.