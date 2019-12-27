A pickup truck crashed into a gas meter. Three homes got engulfed in flames.

By Minyvonne Burke
A pregnant woman and her four children escaped a house fire Friday in Pennsylvania caused when a pickup truck crashed into a gas meter, igniting a massive three-alarm blaze, according to local media.
The fire erupted at around 11:30 a.m. in East Deer Township, about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.
The driver of the truck crashed into several parked cars and then struck a gas meter outside a home, NBC affiliate WPXI reported. At least three homes were engulfed in flames.
East Deer Township police told WPXI that a pregnant woman and her children were in a home at the time of the fire but safely escaped.
The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania said in a tweet that it would assist any resident affected by the fire.