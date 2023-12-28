Pierce Brosnan cited at Yellowstone for entering off-limits thermal areas

Actor Pierce Brosnan is in hot legal water after walking into restricted areas of Yellowstone National Park.

Brosnan, 70, has received citations for traveling off-trail into thermal areas and for violating closures, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Wyoming’s U.S. District Court.

He is ordered to appear in court at the Yellowstone Justice Center on Jan. 23.

The actor’s publicist and legal representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Yellowstone’s thermal basins make up some of the park’s most popular attractions. The areas are home to hot springs, geysers and a variety of other geological sights.

In its guidelines for safely exploring thermal basins, Yellowstone warns visitors to always stay on trails and boardwalks, which protect them as well as the thermal formations. It does not permit swimming or soaking in hot springs, its website states, as more than 20 people have died from the burns that resulted.

“Water in hot springs can cause severe or fatal burns,” the site states, “and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs.”

The intense heat from the hydrothermal features comes from Yellowstone’s active supervolcano, which transfers into the groundwater that then travels to the surface.

Brosnan is reportedly working on his upcoming Western “Unholy Trinity,” which was recently filming at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, alongside Samuel L. Jackson. He is best known for having starred as James Bond in four "007" films between 1995 and 2002.