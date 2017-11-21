Pilot killed, another injured after Air Force training jet crashes in Texas

A military pilot was killed Monday and another was injured after their training jet crashed in Texas, the Air Force said.

The unidentified pilots were assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, west of San Antonio, when their Talon T-38 jet crashed at roughly 4 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) northwest of the city of Del Rio, the Air Force said in a statement.

The second pilot was transferred to a local hospital, the statement said.

“We are a close knit family, and when a tragedy like this occurs every member of the U.S. Armed Forces feels it,” said Col. Michelle Pryor, vice commander of the 47th Flying Training Wing, in the statement.

A NASA T-38 Trainer aircraft takes off from Edwards Air Force Base on August 19, 2005 in California. Tom Rogers / Reuters file

It wasn't immediately clear what cause the crash. The statement said a board of officers would investigate.