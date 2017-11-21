Pilot killed, another injured after Air Force training jet crashes in Texas

A military pilot was killed Monday and another was injured after their training jet crashed in Texas, the Air Force said.
The unidentified pilots were assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, west of San Antonio, when their Talon T-38 jet crashed at roughly 4 p.m. (5 p.m. ET) northwest of the city of Del Rio, the Air Force said in a statement.
The second pilot was transferred to a local hospital, the statement said.
“We are a close knit family, and when a tragedy like this occurs every member of the U.S. Armed Forces feels it,” said Col. Michelle Pryor, vice commander of the 47th Flying Training Wing, in the statement.
It wasn't immediately clear what cause the crash. The statement said a board of officers would investigate.