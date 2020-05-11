Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash wasn't responsible for deaths, pilot's brother says

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The brother of the pilot who was at the helm in the helicopter crash in January that killed Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, claimed in court documents filed Monday that the pilot shouldn’t be held responsible for the incident.

The pilot, Ara George Zobayan, was also also killed in the Jan. 26 crash in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles.

The documents, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in response to a wrongful death suit from the NBA star’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, claimed that Kobe Bryant knew of the risks of flying in a helicopter and chose to anyway.

“This negligence was a substantial factor in causing their purported damages,” according to documents filed Monday on behalf of Berge Zobayan, brother of the pilot.

In her Feb. 24 suit, Vanessa Bryant claimed that Zobayan and the company he worked for, Island Express Helicopters, put their Sikorsky S-76B in the air when conditions weren’t safe for flying.

The suit alleges that Zobayan didn’t evaluate weather data before taking off, nor did he abort the flight when flying in conditions that were so foggy the Los Angeles Police Department grounded its fleet of helicopters until the afternoon.

Vanessa Bryant’s legal team and a representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The hillside crash also killed Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and his wife Keri, whose daughter played basketball with Gianna, and Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team.

The families of Altobelli and Mauser filed lawsuits in the crash last month, though they only name the helicopter company and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp., as defendants.