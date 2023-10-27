Pilot who passed out reunites with passenger who landed plane with no flying experience

In a surprise reunion on NBC's "TODAY" show, a passenger with no flying experience who landed a nose-diving plane and the pilot whose life he helped save shared a heartfelt hug more than a year in the making.

“We are connected for life,” pilot Ken Allen said to Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive interview.

“Occasionally I’ll have flashbacks about it, but just most importantly, how everything worked out and just it all came together,” passenger Darren Harrison said. “It was just a miracle in itself.”

During a flight over Florida in May 2022, Allen fell unconscious behind the controls of his single-engine Cessna 208 plane. He had suffered an aortic dissection, an often fatal tear that occurs in the inner layer of the body’s main artery.

Harrison reached over the incapacitated Allen to grab the controls of a nose-diving plane that was 12,000 feet in the air.

“By the time I had moved forward to the front of the airplane, I realized that we had now gone into a dive at a very fast rate,” Harrison told Savannah last year. “And at that point, I knew if I didn’t react, that we would die.”