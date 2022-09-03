Pilot threatens to 'intentionally crash' into Mississippi Walmart

A pilot is threatening to “intentionally crash” into a Walmart, police in Tupelo, Miss. said Saturday.

Tupelo Police Department said in a news release officers had “been able to begin talking with the pilot directly.”

It added that officers had worked to evacuate the store in the center of the city “and disperse as many people as much as practical.”

“With the mobility of an airplane of that type the danger zone is much larger than even Tupelo,” police said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.