Two suspects have been arrested in connection with what authorities have dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" bank robberies along the East Coast, the FBI announced Monday.
Circe Baez, 35, and Alexis Morales, 38, were arrested Sunday at a hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to an FBI news release.
They were taken to Pitt County in North Carolina and appeared before a local magistrate judge. Baez and Morales were booked into the Pitt County Detention Center in Greenville, where they are each being held on $4 million bond.
Investigators believe Baez robbed four banks and Morales was an accomplice.
The robberies occurred at an Orrstown Bank July 20 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania; an M&T Bank on July 23 in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; a Southern Bank on July 24 in Ayden, North Carolina, and July 26 at a BB&T bank in Hamlet, also in North Carolina.
Both suspects are being charged with the two bank robberies in North Carolina, the FBI said. They may also face additional charges.
In each case, the primary suspect showed the teller a note that demanded money, according to the FBI.
Authorities nicknamed the primary suspect the "Pink Lady Bandit" because she carried a pink handbag in two of the robberies.