Pipe bomb found, safely detonated at Iowa polling location

Voting was interrupted for about three hours Tuesday when a pipe bomb was found outside an Iowa polling location.

A couple walking their dog found the device just before 9:30 a.m. outside Lakeside Center, a multipurpose building in Ankeny, police and Polk County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Jamie Fitzgerald said.

Located about 15 miles north of downtown Des Moines, the center was one of the sites where voters were casting their ballots on a local school spending measure.

All of that came to a halt while authorities worked to secure the explosive, which had a fuse and could not be detonated remotely, according to Ankeny police Sgt. Corey Schneben.

Voters and poll workers were forced to evacuate the building, and a bomb squad from the state fire marshal's office was called to the scene.

Authorities lifted the evacuation order and voting resumed after the device was safely detonated, but no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

Officials said they don't believe the explosive was tied to Tuesday's vote.

"We don't have any indication of that," Schneben told NBC News. "Usually in an election like this, you might get about a thousand people to vote in it. It wasn’t like a big headline in the paper saying this (election) was happening."

The bomb "could have been any amount of days and not necessarily election related," Fitzgerald said in a statement.

For U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, the incident was still troubling.

"I’m deeply concerned to learn that a pipe bomb was found at a polling place in Ankeny earlier today," she said Tuesday in a tweet. "This threat to our elections in unacceptable, and those responsible should be held accountable for this attempted violence against our democracy and its citizens."

This threat to our elections in unacceptable, and those responsible should be held accountable for this attempted violence against our democracy and its citizens.

Measure AA, which asked voters if the Ankney Community School District should spend on various capital and infrastructure upgrades, passed with more than 88-percent approval, 1,298 to 172.

Fitzgerald thanked the dog walkers who spotted the explosive by a light pole near the center's parking lot and told election staff.