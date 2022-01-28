Pittsburgh bridge collapses ahead of Biden's visit to talk about infrastructure

A Pittsburgh bridge collapsed Friday morning ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the area to talk about infrastructure.

Pittsburgh Public Safety announced at about 7 a.m. that the snow-covered bridge, on the outskirts of Frick Park, had collapsed.

Ten people suffered minor injuries, and three of those were taken to nearby hospitals, according to officials.

Three of the people hurt were a driver and two passengers who were on a bus when the bridge collapsed. Crews had formed a human chain to help rescue multiple people from the bus, which was left dangling off the bridge, The Associated Press reported.

Some of those who were hurt were responders who slipped and fell.

Darryl Jones, the city's fire chief, told NBC affiliate WPXI of Pittsburgh that crews had to repel about 100 feet to help people.

Officials urged everyone to avoid the area. The collapse caused a gas leak, prompting authorities to cut a gas line due to a “strong smell of natural gas," according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The Forbes Avenue bridge over Frick Park in Pittsburgh collapsed early Friday. Pittsburgh Public Safety / via Twitter

It also prompted Pittsburgh Public Schools officials to transition all K-5, K-8, 6-8 and Special Schools to remote learning "due to the impact of a bridge collapse in the East End and a high volume of bus driver call-offs."

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said his team was "monitoring the situation in Pittsburgh and prepared to provide support as needed."

"Pittsburgh residents: Please stay safe and continue to avoid the area," he wrote on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would still make the trip to West Mifflin, 10 miles outside of Pittsburgh, “and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.”

She said the president “is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time.”