Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 5:20 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

The Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved gun legislation restricting assault weapons like the rifle used during a massacre at a city synagogue last year.

The bills, which would make it illegal to "use" an assault weapon in a public place, was approved by the city council in a 6-3 vote, as it was in an initial vote last week, according to city records.

The proposed laws would also ban armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from people who are considered to be a danger to themselves or others.

Democratic Mayor Bill Peduto, who has been supportive of the bills, is expected to sign them into law.

But Pennsylvania state law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns, and pro-gun advocates have threatened to sue to keep the laws from going into effect, The Associated Press reported.

The bills were introduced in December 2018, two months after a gunman armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle and a handgun killed 11 people and wounded seven at Tree of Life Synagogue.