April 2, 2019, 5:20 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

The Pittsburgh City Council on Tuesday approved gun legislation restricting assault weapons like the rifle used in a massacre at a city synagogue last year.

The bills, which would make it illegal to "use" an assault weapon in a public place, was approved by the City Council in a 6-3 vote, as it was in an initial vote last week, according to city records.

The proposed laws would also ban armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines and allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from people who are considered to be a danger to themselves or others.

Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat who has been supportive of the bills, is expected to sign them into law.

But Pennsylvania state law prohibits municipalities from regulating guns, and pro-gun advocates have threatened to sue to keep the laws from going into effect, The Associated Press reported.

The bills were introduced in December 2018, two months after a gunman armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle and a handgun killed 11 people and wounded seven at the Tree of Life Synagogue.