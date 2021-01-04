Pittsburgh police investigate 2 explosions less than 2 hours apart

Police in Pennsylvania are investigating two explosions that occurred less than two hours apart on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh police said the first incident occurred in the 3600 block of Penn Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Security footage showed an incendiary device thrown from a white pickup truck, according to police.

Pittsburgh police are investigating an incendiary device that was thrown from a moving vehicle, damaging a parked vehicle. Pittsburgh Police

Shortly after, a second explosion was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District, about a 10-minute drive from the first report, according to police.

No injuries were reported, but police said a parked vehicle was damaged.

The department said the city’s fire investigation unit and bomb squad were still investigating video footage of the second incident. No other details were immediately available.

The explosions came about a week after a bomber in Nashville, Tennessee set off an explosion Christmas morning that injured at least three people and damaged more than 40 businesses.

The suspected bomber, Anthony Warner, 63, was the only person killed in the blast.