Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial: Jury reaches verdict against gunman who killed 11

A verdict was reached Friday in the trial of Robert Bowers, the gunman who opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

Eleven worshippers were killed and seven others were injured when Bowers stormed the Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Oct. 27, 2018, armed with an assault rifle and three guns.

Lawyers for Bowers admit that he is responsible for the deadly attack, but are trying to spare his life as federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Prosecutors had rejected Bowers’ offer to plead guilty in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table.

The prosecution rested its case Wednesday, and attorneys for Bowers did not put on a defense.

Bowers is charged with 63 federal criminal counts, including hate crimes and obstructing the exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The three-week trial saw survivors, victims’ family members and police officers give at times emotional testimonies.

Over the course of the trial, prosecutors showed how Bowers voiced a hostility toward Jewish people on social media.

On the platform Gab, which is popular with the far right, his profile said that “Jews are the children of Satan.” He posted other offensive content and spoke approvingly of Hitler and the Nazi genocide of Jews.