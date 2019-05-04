Breaking News Emails
A jetliner slid off a runway and into a river in Florida's Jacksonville area Friday night, officials said.
The plane, a Boeing 737, was arriving from Cuba into Naval Air Station Jacksonville about 9:40 p.m. and crashed into the St. Johns River at the end of the runway, the station said.
The plane, said to be carrying about 150 people, hit rough weather and slid off the runway, an aviation source told NBC News on Friday.
Mayor Lenny Curry said that all 150 lives had been accounted for, NBC affiliate WTLV reported.
Initial reports indicate that two people were injured when the plane slid into the St. Johns River.
The plane was in shallow water and not submerged, according to the Associated Press.
The contract flight was headed from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to NAS Jacksonville.
Curry said rescue crews were trying to control jet fuel that spilled or leaked into the river.
Navy security and emergency response teams were at the scene and monitoring the situation, the Naval Station said.