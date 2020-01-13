By Elisha Fieldstadt
All four people aboard a plane that crashed in Yellowstone County, Montana, were killed, authorities said late Sunday.
The plane did not land as scheduled Saturday night, prompting the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and federal agencies to track its last location. They determined it dropped from radar north of Billings, according to the sheriff's office.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder and a pilot flew to the area and discovered a downed aircraft with no survivors inside. Four bodies were recovered late Sunday afternoon.
The victims have not yet been identified.
Investigators said the plane likely clipped a radio tower wire before it crashed. Authorities have not said what kind of plane was involved.