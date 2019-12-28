Plane crashes in Lafayette, Louisiana; five dead, two injured

The plane took off from Lafayette Regional Airport before crashing. At least two people with severe burns were taken to local hospitals.
Fallen tree limbs covers the ground near the site of a plane crash near Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road in Lafayette, La., on Dec. 28, 2019.Scott Clause / The Lafayette Advertiser via AP

By Phil McCausland

A twin-engine plane crashed west of Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday morning near a Walmart and U.S. Post Office, killing five and injuring two, officials said on Saturday.

A view of the burnt wreckage of a plane crash near Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road in Lafayette, La., on Dec. 28, 2019.Scott Clause / The Lafayette Advertiser via AP

The Lafayette Police Department told NBC News that the plane had taken off from the Lafayette Regional Airport before it crashed.

A spokesman for Acadian Ambulance told NBC News that it transported one plane crash survivor and a person injured on the ground to local hospitals. Both sustained "severe burns," the spokesman said.

The cause of the crash remained unknown as of Saturday morning, police said, but authorities confirmed that the plane had not struck any buildings when it came down.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Phil McCausland is an NBC News reporter focused on the rural-urban divide.

Minyvonne Burke contributed.