Plane crashes in Lafayette, Louisiana; five dead, two injured

By Phil McCausland
A twin-engine plane crashed west of Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday morning near a Walmart and U.S. Post Office, killing five and injuring two, officials said on Saturday.
The Lafayette Police Department told NBC News that the plane had taken off from the Lafayette Regional Airport before it crashed.
A spokesman for Acadian Ambulance told NBC News that it transported one plane crash survivor and a person injured on the ground to local hospitals. Both sustained "severe burns," the spokesman said.
The cause of the crash remained unknown as of Saturday morning, police said, but authorities confirmed that the plane had not struck any buildings when it came down.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.