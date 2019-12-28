Plane crashes in Lafayette, Louisiana; five dead, two injured

A twin-engine plane crashed in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday morning near a Walmart and U.S. Post Office, killing five and injuring two, officials said on Saturday.
The small eight-passenger plane was carrying six people when it took off from Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday morning, authorities said.
The plane struck a car when it crashed, Lafayette Fire Department spokesman Alton Trahan told NBC News, injuring the driver inside, who was taken to a hospital.
A spokesman for Acadian Ambulance said it transported one plane crash survivor and a person injured on the ground to hospitals. Both sustained "severe burns," the spokesman said.
Trahan said that representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Travel Safety Board had arrived slightly before noon local time.
"We’re securing the scene for the initial response team," he said. "They’re doing their assessment. Once they’re done with their assessment then we’ll know the next steps."
The cause of the crash remained unknown as of Saturday morning, police said, but authorities confirmed that the plane had not struck any buildings when it came down.
