1 person killed after small plane crashes into Maryland home

One person is dead after a plane crashed into a home and carport in Prince George's County, Maryland, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and a local fire department.
The plane, a Grumman American AA-5A, crashed into a home and its attached carport around 3 p.m. on Sunday, the FAA and Prince George's County Fire Department said in separate releases.
A small fire was started in the attic of the home, which was unoccupied at the time of the crash. One person, who was on the plane, was declared dead at the scene.
"PGFD is responding for a reported plane into a house near Auburn and Chestnut Avenues in Lanham area. #PIO is on the way," Prince George's County Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted on Sunday afternoon.
A Grumman American AA-5A is an all-metal, four-seat, light aircraft used for touring and training.
The homes where the plane crashed caught fire but the fire was mostly out, according to NBC Washington.
Local crews were working to assess fuel runoff, according to NBC Washington. The FAA was en route to the scene to begin an investigation.
It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the plane. The area where the plane crashed is about 2 miles away from the College Park Airport, which is where it departed from.
