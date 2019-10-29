Breaking News Emails
A plane crashed into a residential area in Middlesex County, New Jersey, on Tuesday morning, engulfing at least one home in flames.
The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna 414 crashed into a home in Colonia, an unincorporated community in Woodbridge Township, around 11 a.m. causing the house to erupt in flames.
NBC New York reported that a second home was also on fire.
"The FAA is en route to the scene to begin the investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board also will investigate and will determine probable cause of the accident," the agency said in a statement.
Dennis Protsko, who is on the chopper team for NBC New York, lives a block away from the crash and heard the impact. He said "very heavy" flames and smoke had been coming from one home but were starting to die down.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.